What: Gophers women's volleyball opening 2021 season

When:8:30 p.m. Friday vs. Baylor on ESPNU and 8:30 p.m. Saturday vs. Texas Christian on BTN

Where: University of Wisconsin Fieldhouse

The Skinny: The No. 7-ranked Gophers open the 2021 season against No. 10 Baylor on Friday and TCU on Saturday in the Big 12/Big Ten Challenge in Madison, Wis. Hugh McCutcheon enters his 10th season as Minnesota's coach with his toughest early schedule, which includes other ranked opponents Texas (No. 1), Florida (No. 6), Stanford (No. 21) and Oregon (No. 14). Outside hitter Stephanie Samedy returns for a fifth year as Big Ten player of the year. Baylor also is led by fifth-year senior and former Big 12 player of the year Yossiana Pressley, who led the nation with 488 kills last season. The Bears and Gophers both lost in the Sweet 16 last season.