MaKenna Partain hit two home runs, lifting the Gophers softball team to a 9-4 victory Sunday over Iowa at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium.

The Gophers (25-7) won three of the four games in the weekend series.

Partain went 2-for-4 with three RBI, and Chloe Evans hit a home run and scored twice. Sydney Strelow drove in three runs with a bases-loaded double.

The Gophers had 11 hits, six for extra bases, and they also turned two double plays

Autumn Pease got the win, giving up three earned runs and improving to 11-1.

Partain went 6-for-13 in the series with two doubles, two home runs, three RBI and four runs scored.

Iowa fell to 16-16.

The Gophers next travel to Wisconsin for a four-game series that starts Friday. The Gophers also will play weekend four-game series against Michigan and at Penn State to close the regular season.

Golf team takes 11th

The Gophers women's golf team shot 18-over-par 306 in the final round of the Big Ten Championships in Maineville, Ohio, and their team score of 37-over 901 over 54 holes left them in 11th place.

Sophomore Grace Curran led the Gophers, posting a 2-over 74 Sunday. Her total of 222 gave her a tie for 24th place.

Michigan State won the tournament with an 11-under 853 total.

U routed in baseball

Indiana defeated the Gophers baseball team 23-1 in Bloomington, Ind., scoring 13 runs in the first two innings.

The Gophers (4-23) have lost 10 in a row and were outscored 39-5 over the weekend. Indiana (18-8) has won seven of its past eight.

Etc.

• The St. Olaf baseball team scored 22 runs on 29 hits in sweeping a doubleheader from St. Mary's on Saturday, 8-4 and 14-6. Coach Matt McDonald became the winningest coach in program history with his 588th victory in the first game, surpassing Jim Dimick.

• Ukraine's Dasha Kovalova captured her third Professional Women's Bowling Association title with a 268-173 victory over Missy Parkin of Laguna Hills, Calif., in the championship match at the PWBA Twin Cities Open on Saturday at Cedarvale Lanes in Eagan.

• The St. Scholastica men's tennis team clinched its 24th consecutive UMAC regular-season championship with a 7-2 victory over Northwestern (St. Paul) on Saturday. The victory was the 172nd consecutive conference victory for the Saints. St. Scholastica is joining the MIAC this fall.