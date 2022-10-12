Gophers sophomore post player Rose Micheaux is, by all accounts, a more mature and vocal leader than she was as a freshman.

Part of that might be because of her just being a year older, having played a significant role as a first-year player. But a lot of it might have to do with a wonderful experience she had this summer.

Micheaux, a Michigan native, was chosen to take part in a Big Ten Conference-sponsored trip to spots in Alabama that were the scene of some of the most compelling moments of the civil rights movement. She was one of 100 players and administrators who made the trip in July, mainly to Selma and Montgomery, a trip highlighted by the group walking across the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

"I had time to look back at things that happened,'' said Micheaux, who was at Target Center Wednesday as part of the Big Ten's media days. "It opened my eyes to a lot of new things, to things that happened in the past that I didn't take time to acknowledge. It made me want to push myself to know more about what can be accomplished, what can be done. I can make a change like changes were made back then.''

A physical player, Micheaux appeared in 30 games, started 16 and averaged 4.7 points and 4.1 rebounds. More is expected this year.

One thing Micheaux — who also took part in a women's leadership summit in Indianapolis — has already shown: a willingness to be more of a vocal leader.

"Her voice has been more noticeable,'' Gophers coach Lindsay Whalen said. "She has really stepped it up. She is coming off her best two days of practice. But that leadership aspect, it's been fun to see her evolve into that.''

Perhaps her summer had a lot to do with it.

"It was a good experience,'' Micheaux said of her trip to Alabama. "To do it with other players, it made you think differently.''

Another award

Before Whalen made her remarks to the media Wednesday morning, she got yet another award.

Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren presented Whalen with a basketball painted by a local artist commemorating her enshrinement in the Basketball Hall of Fame last month.

"Thank you,'' Whalen said at the podium. "We'll find a really cool spot to frame that basketball.''

Whalen was inducted into the hall a month ago in Springfield, Mass.

"For them to think of that was really cool,'' Whalen said. "I thought it was a very nice surprise. It feels crazy to think that was just a month ago. I feel like a lot has transpired in the last month.''

