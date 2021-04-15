The Gophers football team announced that its annual spring game will be May 1 at TCF Bank Stadium, and that up to 10,000 people can attend with free admission.
The game is slated to start at 11 a.m. The Gophers said that tickets are available in pods of two and four and can be claimed online until they are gone. All tickets will be digital.
Face coverings must be worn at all times, and tailgating won't be permitted on University property.
Last year, the Gophers did not hold a spring game because of the pandemic. During the season, parents and family members were allowed to watch, but not general fans.
