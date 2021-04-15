Gophers women's basketball players Gadiva Hubbard and Laura Bagwell-Katalinich both will be returning for an additional year of competition next season, the program announced on Wednesday.

Hubbard, a fifth-year senior last season, and Bagwell-Katalinich, a graduate transfer from Cornell, are exercising their option under NCAA guidelines to compete an extra season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are excited that Diva and Laura chose to use their extra year of eligibility and play another season at Minnesota," Gophers coach Lindsay Whalen said. "… The continuity of our roster for two straight years will positively impact our chemistry and competitive success."

Hubbard played in 16 games this past season with 14 starts. She averaged 11.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game. Bagwell-Katalinich, a Minneapolis native, played in 18 games with two starts. She averaged 5.6 points and 3.7 rebounds per game.

U runner honored

Bethany Hasz, a redshirt senior from Alexandria, Minn., was named the Big Ten Conference's co-track athlete of the week following her outdoor season-opening race, the conference announced. She won the 5,000 meters at the Big Ten Indiana Invite #2 on Friday in an outdoor career-best time of 15 minutes, 43.58 seconds — lowering her own program record.

Hasz's time leads the Big Ten and ranks sixth in the country this season.

Etc.

• Gophers senior Angus Flanagan was named the co-Big Ten men's golfer of the week. He closed with a 3-under 69 Sunday afternoon for medalist honors at the Boilermaker Invitational in West Lafayette, Ind.

• Midfielder Katie Duong of the Gophers women's soccer team was named to the All-Big Ten second team, defender Athena Kuehn to the third team and midfielder Sophia Boman to the all-freshman team.

• Senior righthander Julie Graf of the St. Olaf was named the Division III Wilson/NFCA pitcher of the week. She became the 21st D-III pitcher to reach 1,000 career strikeouts and took no-hit bids deep into both of her starts. Graf was 2-0 with a 1.62 ERA while allowing three runs and three hits in 13 innings while striking out 31.

• Carleton distance runner Matt Wilkinson, a senior who ran for Minnetonka High School and has a year of college eligibility left, is going to transfer to the Gophers. He was the runner-up in the 2019 NCAA Division III cross country meet and and named National Men's Indoor Track Athlete of the Year in 2020 in his division after he won the 3,000 and 5,000 and anchored the winning distance medley relay in the MIAC indoor meet.