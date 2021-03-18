Gophers senior forward Grace Zumwinkle on Thursday was named a finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Award, given annually to the top player in women's college hockey by the USA Hockey Foundation. Joining Zumwinkle as finalists are Wisconsin forward Daryl Watts and Northeastern goalie Aerin Frankel.

Zumwinkle, a former Breck standout from Excelsior, entered Thursday tied for the national lead with 17 goals and ranked second with 0.85 goals per game and four game-winning goals. She led the WCHA with 16 goals in conference play and ranked second with 23 points.

Watts, a senior from Toronto, entered Thursday tied for the national lead with 17 goals and was second with 34 points. Her 1.79 points per game and 0.89 goals per game lead the country. Watts is going for her second Kazmaier Award. She won the 2018 award while with Boston College.

Frankel, a senior from Briarcliff Manor, N.Y., leads the nation in goals-against average (0.71), save percentage (.969) and shutouts (nine).

The winner will be announced March 27 on the NHL Network.

Three WCHA coaches up for top honor

Three WCHA coaches – Minnesota Duluth' Maura Crowell, Wisconsin's Mark Johnson and Ohio State's Nadine Muzerall – are among the finalists for the American Hockey Coaches Association women's coach of the year award.

Other finalists include Colgate's Greg Fargo, Northeastern's Dave Flint and Penn State's Jeff Kampersall. The winner will be announced Friday.