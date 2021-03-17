Four players with Minnesota ties are among the 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker Award, which honors the top player in college hockey. They are Gophers goalie Jack LaFontaine, Minnesota State Mankato goalie Dryden McKay, Quinnipiac forward Odeen Tufto, a Chaska native and former St. Thomas Academy standout; and Boston College forward Matt Boldy, a first-round draft pick of the Wild.

Also making the top 10 are Wisconsin forwards Cole Caufield and Dylan Holloway, North Dakota forward Shane Pinto, Boston University defenseman David Farrance, Boston College goalie Spencer Knight and Quinnipiac goalie Keith Petruzzelli.

The 10 finalists were selected by voting from all 61 NCAA Division I men's hockey head coaches plus online fan balloting. Next, the 30-member selection committee and another round of fan voting on the website hobeybaker.com from March 18-28 will determine the winner. The three Hobey Hat Trick finalists will be announced April 1, and the winner will be announced at 5 p.m. April 9 during NCAA Frozen Four weekend in Pittsburgh.

Criteria for the award include: displaying outstanding skills in all phases of the game, strength of character on and off the ice, sportsmanship and scholastic achievements.