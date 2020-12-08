Gophers center Scott Reedy and goalie Jack LaFontaine on Tuesday were named the Big Ten’s first and third stars of the week, respectively, for their performances in Minnesota’s sweep of Michigan State on Thursday and Friday in East Lansing, Mich.

Reedy, a senior from Prior Lake, had two goals and two assists in the series, scoring a power-play goal and assisting on a goal in the 3-1 opening victory and scoring the go-head power-play goal and adding an assist on Sampo Ranta’s empty-net goal in the 4-2 win in the finale. A fourth-round pick by the San Jose Sharks in the 2017 NHL draft, Reedy leads the Gophers with seven points, and his five goals are one off the NCAA lead. He also leads the nation with three game-winning goals, has contributed to the deciding goal four times and has scored in five of the Gophers’ six games this season.

LaFontaine, of Mississauga, Ontario, is unbeaten at 6-0, starting every game for the fourth-ranked Gophers. He stopped 24 of 25 shots in the opener and 31 of 33 in the second game, running his winning streak to eight games dating to last season. His wins, save percentage (.956) and goals-against average (1.17) rank first nationally among goalies with more than two starts this season. A third-round pick of the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2016 NHL draft, LaFontaine was named the national goaltender of the month for November the Hockey Commissioners Association.

Wisconsin freshman goalie Cameron Rowe was the Big Ten's second star after making 40 saves in a 3-1 victory over Ohio State in his first career start.

The Gophers close the first portion of their season with a two-game series at No. 5 Michigan, at 7 p.m. Tuesday and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Both games will air on BTN.