INDIANAPOLIS – Gophers safety Tyler Nubin and tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford were among 10 players named to the Big Ten Preseason Honors List at the conference's football media days on Wednesday. Five players were honored from the West Division and five from the East by a vote of media members. The Gophers and Michigan are the only teams with two honorees.

Joining the Minnesota pair from the West are Illinois defensive lineman Jer'Zahn Newton, Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean and Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen. Making up the East are Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running back Blake Corum, Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and Penn State offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu.

Nubin, a fifth-year senior from St. Charles, Ill., and Spann-Ford, a fifth-year senior from St. Cloud, returned for their senior seasons in 2023 rather than declare early for the NFL draft. Nubin earned second-team All-Big Ten honors last year after collecting 55 tackles, four interceptions and three pass breakups in 11 games. Spann-Ford received honorable mention after catching a team-high 42 passes for 497 yards and two touchdowns.

Nubin and Spann-Ford, along with wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell and coach P.J. Fleck will represent the Gophers at Big Ten Media Days on Thursday.