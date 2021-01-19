Gophers receiver True Thompson has entered the NCAA transfer portal, a source confirmed Tuesday.

The redshirt senior will have one year of eligibility remaining thanks to the NCAA's extra year granted because of the pandemic.

Thompson, a Plymouth native who played at Robbinsdale Cooper and Iowa Western Community College before coming to the Gophers in 2018, was a preferred walk-on for the team. He had yet to play for the Gophers in his three seasons amid a deep receivers group that included Tyler Johnson, Rashod Bateman and Chris Autman-Bell.

Though two of those three have now departed the Gophers, the team did sign Texas A&M transfer Dylan Wright and have several returning players who saw the field in 2020, including freshman Daniel Jackson, sophomore Mike Brown-Stephens and redshirt senior Clay Geary.

Thompson is the son of former Gophers and NFL running back Darrell Thompson, currently the radio analyst for the team.