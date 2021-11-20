BLOOMINGTON, IND. – As first impressions go, the Gophers started Saturday's game as if they had a ketchup stain on a white dress shirt.

Their offense was stuffed on fourth down inside Indiana's 10-yard line on its first possession, and their defense promptly gave up a 92-yard touchdown drive to a team led by a true freshman quarterback.

Instead of embarrassment, though, the Gophers quickly cleaned things up, scored three second-quarter touchdowns – two in a span of 27 seconds — and went on to a dominant 35-14 victory over Indiana at Memorial Stadium.

The victory ended a two-game losing streak and left the Gophers (7-4, 5-3) in a third-place tie with Purdue in the Big Ten's West Division heading into Saturday's regular-season finale against Wisconsin at Huntington Bank Stadium. Wisconsin and Iowa are tied atop the West at 6-2.

Tanner Morgan completed 14 of 20 passes for 196 yards and two TDs. Chris Autman-Bell had four catches for 44 yards and two TDs, while tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford caught three passes for 67 yards. Minnesota's run game was strong, too, with Ky Thomas rushing 26 times for 105 yards and two TDs.

The Gophers intercepted Hoosiers quarterback Donaven McCulley twice and held him to 3-for-7 passing for 17 yards as Indiana (2-9, 0-8) lost its seventh consecutive game. McCulley rushed 16 times for 72 yards and a score.

The Gophers took the opening kickoff and drove 68 yards to the Indiana 7. Facing fourth-and-1, wildcat formation quarterback Cole Kramer handed the ball off to Thomas, who hesitated instead of bulling forward and was tackled for a 1-yard loss by Bryan Fitzgerald and Micah McFadden. Minnesota converted three third-down situations on the march, but Morgan's third-down scramble from the 10 came up a yard short.

Indiana responded by driving 92 yards in 14 plays for a 7-0 lead on McCulley's 11-yard TD run on third-and-6 for a 7-0 lead with 17 seconds left in the first quarter. McCulley had runs of 16 to the Minnesota 47 and 19 to the 25 on the march.

The Gophers and Hoosiers traded three-and-outs early in the second quarter, and Minnesota drove 68 yards in 12 plays to tie the score 7-7 on Thomas' 2-yard TD run out of a direct snap. Two plays before that, Morgan faked a throw to Autman-Bell, then hit Spann-Ford on a middle screen for an 11-yard gain to the 3 on third-and-6. Earlier in the drive, Thomas gained 5 yards on fourth-and-inches out of the "I'' formation.

Minnesota's defense, led by Nyles Pinckney's second-down sack of McCulley, forced its second consecutive three-and-out, and the Gophers offense cashed in fully.

On second-and-8 from the Minnesota 48, Morgan found Spann-Ford all alone along the sideline – no defenders were within 15 yards of the tight end. Spann-Ford took off toward the end zone, hurdled a defender and was tackled at the 4. Two plays later, Thomas carried it in from the 3 for a 14-7 lead with 46 seconds left in the first half.

On the ensuing Indiana possession, Gophers safety Tyler Nubin intercepted McCulley's pass along the sideline and returned it 20 yards to the Hoosiers 31.

Given that opportunity, the Gophers bumped the lead to 21-7 when Morgan found Autman-Bell on a fade in the end zone, and the wideout made a spectacular catch. The play originally was ruled incomplete because the official judged Autman-Bell to be out of bounds, but a video replay overturned it, ruling he got a foot in bounds and had control of the ball.

After allowing 92 yards on Indiana's first possession, the Gophers surrendered only 4 in the remainder of the first half.

The Gophers stretched the lead to 28-7 with 2:28 left in the third quarter on Morgan's 9-yard TD pass to Autman-Bell on third-and-goal. Key on the drive was Morgan's 34-yard connection with Dylan Wright to the Indiana 19.

Mar'Keise Irving's 3-yard TD run with 3:41 left in the fourth quarter boosted the Gophers lead to 35-7. Indiana backup QB Grant Gremel found Malachi Holt-Bennett for a 29-yard TD pass with 22 seconds to play to set the final score.