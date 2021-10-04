Gophers punter Mark Crawford, who had the best game of his career on Saturday at Purdue, was named Big Ten co-special teams player of the week on Monday.

Crawford, a sophomore from Perth West, Australia, averaged 51.3 yards on his six punts in the Gophers 20-13 victory. Included were two career-long 60-yard punts, plus a 58-yarder. Those three are in the top 20 longest punts in the Big Ten this season.

Four of Crawford's punts pinned the Boilermakers inside their 20-yard line, including one at the 2, one at the 9 and two at the 15. Purdue also had no punt return yardage in the game.

Crawford shared the honor with Penn State kicker/punter Jordan Stout.

The last Gophers special teams player to earn a weekly Big Ten honor was holder Casey O'Brien on Oct. 21, 2019. Crawford is the first Gophers punter with a weekly conference honor since Peter Mortell, who was recognized on Nov. 4 and 11, 2013.