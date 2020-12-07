The Gophers seem primed to play Nebraska on Saturday, their first game since Nov. 20.
Coach P.J. Fleck said the team hasn’t had any positive COVID-19 cases since this past Thursday, with only two positives in the past seven days. That’s a steep drop from an outbreak that peaked at 49 cases from 21 players and 26 since Nov. 19.
The team practiced Sunday for the first time after returning to light acclimatization workouts this past Wednesday. They should travel to Nebraska for an 11 a.m. game Saturday and have just one more game on the schedule, Dec. 19 against a to-be-determined opponent.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Japanese star pitcher Sugano put up for MLB bidding
Japanese star pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano has been posted by the Yomiuri Giants and is available for bidding to major league teams.
Vikings
The Latest: No. 2 Baylor men's game vs Nicholls St canceled
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:___The No. 2 Baylor men's basketball team is looking for a replacement…
Sports
Breakdancing gets Olympic status to debut at Paris in 2024
Breakdancing became an official Olympic sport on Monday.
Twins
Angels acquire closer Raisel Iglesias from Reds in trade
The Los Angeles Angels have acquired closer Raisel Iglesias from the Cincinnati Reds for right-hander Noé Ramirez and a player to be named or cash.
High Schools
Dedication to less glamorous work elevates Lauren Crowl to Star Tribune 2020 Metro Player of the Year
Already elite from the front row, the 6-4 Eastview senior, who will play for the Gophers next year, became a more complete player and rallying force as a team leader.