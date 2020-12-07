The Gophers seem primed to play Nebraska on Saturday, their first game since Nov. 20.

Coach P.J. Fleck said the team hasn’t had any positive COVID-19 cases since this past Thursday, with only two positives in the past seven days. That’s a steep drop from an outbreak that peaked at 49 cases from 21 players and 26 since Nov. 19.

The team practiced Sunday for the first time after returning to light acclimatization workouts this past Wednesday. They should travel to Nebraska for an 11 a.m. game Saturday and have just one more game on the schedule, Dec. 19 against a to-be-determined opponent.