Gophers replay

The recap

The Gophers threw a scare into fourth-ranked Ohio State, taking a 14-10 halftime lead and a 21-17 edge early in the third quarter. However, a barrage of big plays by the Buckeyes ended any upset hopes. Ohio State had second-half offensive touchdowns of 38, 56, 70 and 61 yards to extinguish any upset hopes the Gophers had.

As good as Ohio State's offense was in exploiting Minnesota's defense – the Buckeyes averaged 10.3 yards per play — a key defensive play provided the visitors some separation on the scoreboard that the Gophers couldn't overcome.

Minnesota faced second-and-7 from its 39 when quarterback Tanner Morgan dropped back to pass. Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison beat offensive tackle Sam Schlueter around the edge and hit Morgan, knocking the ball to the turf. Defensive tackle Haskell Garrett scooped it up and rumbled 32 yards for a touchdown and 31-21 lead. The Gophers twice cut the deficit to seven points in the fourth quarter but could get no closer.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud took advantage of a Gophers defense that lost safety Jordan Howden to an injury in the second quarter. Stroud completed five of eight passes in the second half, and four went for TDs that averaged 56.3 yards.

"They make you pay,'' Gophers coach P.J. Fleck of the Buckeyes. "It's very difficult because their receivers get down the field very quickly.''

You might have missed

Alive and kicking

The kicking game for the Gophers was a trouble spot last year, with COVID-19 and injuries causing issues all season. The team attempted only five field goals, making four, but none of the attempts were longer than 38 yards. In addition, a missed extra-point attempt and a missed field-goal attempt, both in overtime, led to losses against Maryland and Wisconsin, respectively.

Enter Matthew Trickett, a graduate transfer from Kent State, who won the place-kicking job during training camp and made his Gophers debut Thursday by making all four of his extra-point attempts nailing a 46-yard field goal in the fourth quarter that cut Ohio State's lead to 31-24.

The Gophers also got solid efforts from Dragan Kesich, who had five touchbacks and averaged 65 yards on kickoffs, and Mark Crawford, who put two of his punts inside the Buckeyes 10-yard line and averaged 38.7 yards.

Penalties kill momentum

Under Fleck, the Gophers have been among the best at avoiding penalties, ranking first, sixth, 10th and 20th nationally in fewest yards penalized. Thursday, they had five penalties for 50 yards, and two were costly in the third quarter.

The Gophers were leading 21-17 in the third quarter and had forced an Ohio State punt, with a chance to swing momentum. Instead, guard Conner Olson was called for an unnecessary roughness personal foul. On the next play, guard Curtis Dunlap Jr., was whistled for holding. Second-and-7 from Minnesota's 40 turned into second-and-30 from the Gophers 17, and the ensuing punt gave Ohio State the ball at its 44.

Targeting calls go OSU's way

Twice Thursday night, Gophers offensive players took hits from Ohio State players that appeared to be targeting, but the Buckeyes were penalized on neither.

In the first quarter, Morgan scrambled for a 5-yard gain to the Ohio State 46 and was hit by Buckeyes linebacker Teradja Mitchell, who led with his helmet and hit Morgan in the back. Officials originally called targeting, which could have left Ohio State without its best linebacker, but the play was reversed after video review, with no penalty.

In the fourth quarter, with Ohio State up 45-31, Morgan connected with receiver Michael Brown-Stephens for a 20-yard gain to the Buckeyes 41. Safety Lathan Ransom hit Brown-Stephens in the head with his helmet. The play was reviewed to see if Brown-Stephens fumbled – he did, and Ohio State recovered – but targeting was not added.

FOX analyst Mike Pereira, a longtime NFL official, argued that targeting should have been called on both plays.

Up next: Miami (Ohio)

11 a.m. Sept. 11, Huntington Bank Stadium, ESPNU, 100.3-FM

The skinny: The RedHawks, 2-1 in 2020 with three games canceled because of COVID-19, open their season on Saturday at No. 8 Cincinnati in the 125th battle for the Victory Bell. Miami was picked to finished third in the Mid-American Conference's East Division in the preseason media poll and has won or finished second in the division in three of the past four full seasons. Coach Doug Martin returns 13 starters from the 2019 RedHawks team that won its division, including QB Brett Gabbert, the 2019 MAC freshman of the year and brother of NFL QB Blaine Gabbert. Jaylon Bester (741 yards, 14 TDs in 2019) and Tyre Shelton (587 yards, two TDs) lead Miami's run game.