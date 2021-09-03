GAME RECAP
OFFENSIVE MVP
Chris Olave, Ohio State
The wide receiver caught four passes for 117 yards — a 29.3-yard average — and his 61-yard TD reception in which he tightroped down the sideline stretched the Buckeyes' lead to 45-31.
DEFENSIVE MVP
Zach Harrison, Ohio State
The defensive end made a quick move past Gophers tackle Sam Schlueter and got a strip sack of Gophers QB Tanner Morgan that teammate Haskell Garrett returned 32 yards for a 31-21 lead.
BY THE NUMBERS
3,003 Career rushing yards for the Gophers' Mohamed Ibrahim
5 Offensive scoring plays of 38 yards or more by Ohio State
4 Receptions by Gophers tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford. Minnesota's tight ends had only six receptions in the 2020 season.
Randy Johnson
Gophers
Exceptional Ohio State wide receivers bring best out of Gophers counterparts
Ohio State's elite tandem stood out, but the Gophers made plays without Chris Autman-Bell.
Gophers
Neal: What else do Gophers have at running back? They'll find out now
The extent of Ibrahim's left leg injury is not known, but it didn't look good when he went down at the end of a short run and reached for his leg.
Gophers
Gophers collapse under Ohio State's big plays in 45-31 loss; Ibrahim injured
Ohio State scored on plays of 71, 56, 70 and 61 yards and also on a strip sack of U quarterback Tanner Morgan. Making matters worse for Minnesota, MohamedIbrahim left the game in a walking boot.
Sports
Gophers football opens season
The Gophers hosted Ohio State at Huntington Bank Stadium for the season opener on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.
Sports
Gophers football opens season vs. Ohio State
The Gophers hosted Ohio State at Huntington Bank Stadium for the season opener on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.