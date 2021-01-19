3 p.m. at Nebraska • BTN, 96.7-FM

Huskers defense creates havoc

Gophers update: Minnesota coach Lindsay Whalen has pushed her post group hard while preparing for this game. This after a loss to Maryland in which she felt her players weren't working hard enough to get rebounds or fight for loose balls. This is particularly true of F Kadi Sissoko, who has scored 10 points on 3-for-15 shooting the past two games after having back-to-back double-doubles against Wisconsin and Iowa. ... PG Jasmine Powell has averaged 19.7 points, shot 46.5% overall and 44% on three-pointers in her past three games. G Sara Scalia, battling a sore shoulder, has scored 32 points in her past two games. After scoring 24 points in an overtime victory in Wisconsin, G Gadiva Hubbard has scored just 14 points on 6-for-25 shooting in the three games since.

Nebraska update: The Huskers are one of the surprises of the Big Ten this season. After starting conference play 1-2, Nebraska has won four of the past five, and those four victories were against ranked teams, including a 63-55 victory over previously unbeaten Ohio State. The only loss in that stretch was by two points to a ranked Michigan team. The Huskers use a tight rotation, and struggle at times to score. But they are stout defensively, sixth in the conference in points allowed, third in defensive field-goal percentage (35%) and first in blocks per game. Sr. C Kate Cain is leading the way. She had 22 points, 12 rebounds and nine blocks vs. Ohio State Saturday. Jr. G Sam Haiby — who is from Moorhead — is averaging 16.2 points.

KENT YOUNGBLOOD