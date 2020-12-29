GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Liam Robbins, Gophers
The junior center scored 12 of his 18 points in the first half, but also finished with nine rebounds and three blocks.
BY THE NUMBERS
52-36 The Gophers' rebounding margin, including 42 defensive boards.
40-16 The Gophers' edge in points in the paint.
25.7 The Spartans' field-goal percentage in the game.
MARCUS FULLER
