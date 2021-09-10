The Gophers have a six-game winning streak against teams from the Mid-American Conference and are 2-0 vs. MAC teams under coach P.J. Fleck, who has Miami (Ohio) as Saturday's opponent and Bowling Green on Sept. 25 on this schedule this season.

"They play incredibly hard, which I don't expect anything else, especially coming from the Mid-American Conference,'' Fleck said of the RedHawks, who lost 49-14 at No. 9 Cincinnati in their opener last week.

Minnesota is 32-4-1 all-time against MAC teams, and here are a few memorable results:

2017, Gophers 17, Buffalo 7: In Fleck's Minnesota debut, the Gophers get first-quarter TDs from Tyler Johnson on a 61-yard pass from Conor Rhoda and Shannon Brooks on a 1-yard run for a 14-7 lead. Buffalo hangs around until Emmitt Carpenter's fourth-quarter field goal provides separation.

2015, Gophers 21, Central Michigan 14: In the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit, the 5-7 Gophers – eligible for the game because of their Academic Progress Ranking – erase a 14-13 deficit with 4:26 left on Mitch Leidner's 13-yard TD run and two-point conversion pass to KJ Maye. The win was the third of the season over a MAC opponent.

2010, Northern Illinois 34, Gophers 23: In coach Tim Brewster's final nonconference game in Minnesota, Chad Spann gains 223 of the Huskies' 297 rushing yards. The coach on the opponent's sideline: Jerry Kill, who would become Gophers coach after the season.

2007, Bowling Green 32, Gophers 31, OT: In Brewster's Minnesota debut, the Gophers rally from a 21-0 first-half deficit and take a 24-21 lead only to see the Falcons tie it on a field goal with 3 seconds left in the fourth quarter and win it on a TD and two-point conversion in OT.

2001, Toledo 38, Gophers 7: In the season opener at Toledo, Chester Taylor – yep, the future Viking – rushes 18 times for 186 yards and three TDs and adds a TD catch as the Rockets romp to 363 yards on the ground.