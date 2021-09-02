After their season-opening loss to Ohio State, the Gophers take a step down in competition when they play Miami of Ohio at 11 a.m. Saturday. Here's everything you need to prepare for and follow the game.

Kickoff: 11 a.m.

TV: ESPNU. Radio: 100.3 FM, webstream. Sirius/XM: Ch. 195

Play-by-play and in-game boxscore

Randy Johnson's game preview and prediction. (Coming soon)

Ticket information

College football scoreboard

Point spreads, money lines, over/under

Star Tribune on Twitter: Randy Johnson | Chip Scoggins | La Velle E. Neal III | Marcus Fuller

Rosters: Gophers | Miami

Schedules: Gophers | Miami

Team stats: Gophers | Miami

More on the game

Ibrahim out for season with leg injury

Souhan: How do you replace Ibrahim?

Who are the running back options?

Defensive transfers aim to make bigger impact

'I'm sorry.' Gophers hear from Big Ten on targeting calls

Star Tribune Gophers page