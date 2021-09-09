1. Ohio State (1-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

Big plays in the second half against the Gophers fueled the Buckeyes, who kept the heat off freshman QB. How No. 3 OSU fares against No. 12 Oregon will be telling, both in Columbus and Minneapolis.

2. Iowa (1-0, 1-0)

The No. 10 Hawkeyes might have had the most impressive debut of any Big Ten team, hammering Indiana 34-6 in Iowa City. Another big test comes Saturday at No. 9 Iowa State.

3. Penn State (1-0, 1-0)

The Nittany Lions defense impressed in Madison, withstanding 95 offensive plays by the Badgers and holding them to 3.8 yards per play. PSU gets Ball State before a huge matchup with Auburn.

4. Michigan (1-0)

The Wolverines rushed for 334 yards in a rout of Western Michigan. Now, they'll face a Washington team that just lost to FCS-level Montana.

5. Michigan State (1-0, 1-0)

Kenneth Walker III, a transfer from Wake Forest, gashed Northwestern for 264 yards and four TDs on 23 carries. Expect another big day against FCS opponent Youngstown State.

6. Wisconsin (0-1, 0-1)

QB Graham Mertz threw two fourth-quarter picks that doomed the Badgers against Penn State. Wisconsin will need him to improve quickly to meet the program's expectations.

7. Gophers (0-1, 0-1)

The good: Leads at halftime and in the third quarter against Ohio State. The bad: The big plays allowed in the second half and Mohamed Ibrahim's season-ending injury.

8. Maryland (1-0)

The Terrapins rolled up 495 yards of offense in a 30-24 win over West Virginia. If Taulia Tagovailoa (26-for-36, 332 yards) remains this accurate, Maryland will be a handful.

9. Purdue (1-0)

Jack Plummer can sling it – 332 yards, three TDs in a win over Oregon State.

10. Illinois (1-1, 1-0)

The good feelings from the opening win over Nebraska gave way to an Illini defense that couldn't stop Texas-San Antonio in a 37-30 loss. A trip to Virginia awaits.

11. Indiana (0-1, 0-1)

Michael Penix Jr. threw three interceptions, including two pick-sixes, against Iowa. Idaho should be less of a challenge this week.

12. Rutgers (1-0)

Scarlet Knights hung 61 points on Temple. A trip to Syracuse should provide a better gauge.

13. Nebraska (1-1, 0-1)

Huskers shouldn't sleep on a Buffalo team that's been to three consecutive bowl games.

14. Northwestern (0-1, 0-1)

The Wildcats gave up a 75-yard TD run on the game's first play against Michigan State. There's nowhere to go but up.