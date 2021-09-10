Gophers vs. Miami (Ohio)

11 a.m. Saturday, Huntington Bank Stadium

TV (Radio): ESPNU (100.3-FM)

Line: Gophers by 19 1/2

The Gophers stood toe-to-toe with Ohio State for the better part of four quarters before a barrage of big offensive plays by the Buckeyes and a strip sack of Tanner Morgan for a TD led to a 45-31 OSU win. Now comes a Mid-American Conference contender in Miami of Ohio.

Three big story lines

Replacing Mohamed Ibrahim

The Gophers lost one of the nation's top running backs, Mohamed Ibrahim, for the season because of what's believed to be a torn Achilles' tendon. Filling that void will be a committee led by Trey Potts, Cam Wiley and Bryce Williams.

Fixing the secondary

Ohio State's four second-half offensive TDs averaged 56.3 yards and came against a Gophers secondary that was without safety Jordan Howden (thigh) after halftime. Miami doesn't have Ohio State's talent, but avoiding chunk plays is key. Howden is expected to play.

Generating a pass rush

The Gophers did not record a sack and had only two QB hurries against Ohio State. That might have been because Buckeyes QB C.J. Stroud got rid of the ball quickly, but Minnesota needs more push up front.

Two key matchups

Dylan Wright vs. Miami's secondary

Wright, a Texas A&M transfer, looked right at home against Ohio State, catching five passes for 57 yards and a tough TD grab. He should get more opportunities to excel against a RedHawks defense that gave up 542 yards vs. Cincinnati.

Miami QB Brett Gabbert vs. Gophers linebackers

Gabbert, the 2019 MAC freshman of the year, missed the Cincinnati game but is expected back Saturday. He spreads the ball around, hooking up with running backs for 48 receptions in 2019, so Gophers linebackers Jack Gibbens and Mariano Sori-Marin will face that challenge.

One stat that matters

19 Consecutive nonconference wins for the Gophers, the longest active streak in FCS. Coach P.J. Fleck's mark in that span is 11-0.

The Gophers will win if …

The running back committee keeps the chains moving, the defense limits Miami's big plays and the special teams look as good as they did against Ohio State.

The RedHawks will in if …

Gabbert's passing loosens up Minnesota's defense and helps the run game, Miami's defensive line harasses QB Tanner Morgan, and the turnover battle goes Miami's way.

Prediction

Gophers 31, Miami 13