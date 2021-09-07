Nyles Pinckney assessed the situation and spun it forward.

"There's multiple things we could have done better," the Gophers defensive tackle said. "It's something to build on. First game of the season, there's always room to grow."

Jack Gibbens concurred.

"We're just focusing on communication, getting everybody on the same page and guys locking in on the details of their assignment," the Gophers linebacker said. "As you can see, it can't be good, letting up the big plays we did last week."

Pinckney and Gibbens, two graduate transfers brought in to help shore up the defense, made their Minnesota debuts on Thursday night in a 45-31 loss to No. 4 Ohio State. The result was what neither of them wanted, as the Buckeyes used big play after big play to erase deficits of 14-10 at halftime and 21-17 in the third quarter. The experience, though, was one they'll remember and one on which they plan to build.

"It was awesome, being with a new team," said Pinckney, who was part of five Clemson teams that advanced to the College Football Playoff, including being champions in 2016 and 2018. "It was kind of surreal for a second because I'm so used to seeing orange and purple. Now I'm seeing maroon and gold and seeing the fans. It's different from seeing it on TV and actually being in it."

Added Gibbens, who played four seasons at FCS-level Abilene Christian:"The atmosphere was awesome, our fans were incredible. … We've just got to play better and get better next week."

The Gophers return to action Saturday against Miami (Ohio) at Huntington Bank Stadium in their first of three consecutive nonconference games. While the team was dealt a blow with a season-ending injury to workhorse running back Mohamed Ibrahim that will require the offense to regroup, Minnesota's defense must find a way to avoid giving up the big plays that saw Ohio State average 56.3 yards on its four second-half offensive touchdowns.

"That's the best team on offense I've ever seen since I've been a head coach," Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said. "… They hurt you from everywhere."

The 6-1, 290-pound Pinckney made one tackle Thursday, while Gibbens, 6-4 and 245, had two tackles and one of Minnesota's two quarterback hurries. An improved pass rush — the Gophers had no sacks, making them the only Big Ten team not to have one this weekend — would go a long way, beginning Saturday.

"It starts up front," Pinckney said. "We take pride as a 'D' line. We [need] to set the tone, we have to start out better and help out our secondary a little bit, probably get a little more pressure. … We'll grow from it and take responsibility for it."

Ohio State averaged 10.5 yards per play in the first half, but the Gophers held them to a 71-yard touchdown run by Miyan Williams and a 35-yard field goal by Noah Ruggles. The bend-but-don't break approach didn't work in the second half when three of Buckeyes' touchdowns came on possessions of three plays or fewer.

"We had three total missed assignments in that entire football game," Fleck said on his KFAN Radio show, "but when you face a team like Ohio State, those three [missed assignments] and then they have the right play called in those situations, it's catastrophic."

Gibbens, whose veteran presence Fleck raved about during training camp, wants to learn from mistakes made against Ohio State and didn't feel the stage was too big for him or his defensive teammates.

"I've played in some games against Power 5 teams before but obviously as the little guys, and [the opponents] weren't as jacked up," said Gibbens, whose final game with Abilene Christian was a 55-15 loss to Virginia on Nov. 21. "… Once the game starts, it's just football. It's the same game."