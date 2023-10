Thirty-four of the 36 regular-season or exhibition games for the Gophers men's hockey team will be broadcast or streamed this season, with the FOX 9/FOX 9+ channels joining as a broadcast partner.

The Big Ten Network (BTN) will air 11 games, the B1G+ streaming service will have eight, FOX 9 will carry four, FOX 9+ will have 10 and FS1 will carry one. Bally Sports North no longer is broadcasting Gophers games.

Sam Eckstrom will serve as play-by-play announcer for Gophers games on FOX9, with former Minnesota great Pat Micheletti as color analyst.

Here is the schedule and broadcast/streaming schedule:

OCTOBER

8: vs. Bemidji State (exhibition), 6 p.m., B1G+

13: vs. St. Thomas at Xcel Energy Center, 7:30 p.m., FOX 9

14: vs. St. Thomas, 6 p.m., FOX 9+

20: at North Dakota, 7 p.m., FOX 9

21: at North Dakota, 6 p.m., FOX 9+

26: vs. Wisconsin, 8 p.m., BTN

27: vs. Wisconsin, 8 p.m., BTN

NOVEMBER

3: vs. Minnesota Duluth, 7 p.m., FOX 9+

4: at Minnesota Duluth, 8 p.m., FOX 9+

10: at Michigan, 6 p.m., B1G+

11: at Michigan, 6 p.m., B1G+

17: vs. Notre Dame, 7 p.m., FOX 9

18: vs. Notre Dame, 7 p.m., FOX 9+

24: vs. Michigan State, 7 p.m., FOX 9+

26: vs. Michigan State, 1 p.m., BTN

DECEMBER

1: at Penn State, time, B1G+

2: at Penn State, 5 p.m., BTN

8: at Ohio State, 5:30 p.m., BTN

9: at Ohio State, 7 p.m., BTN

JANUARY

1: vs. U.S. National Under-18 Team (exhibition), 2 p.m., B1G+

7: vs. Colorado College, 5 p.m., FOX 9+

8: vs. Colorado College, 7 p.m., FOX 9+

12: vs. Robert Morris, 7 p.m., FOX 9+

13: vs. Robert Morris, 5 p.m., FOX 9+

19: vs. Ohio State, 7 p.m., FOX 9

20: vs. Ohio State, 7 p.m., BTN

26: at Michigan State, 5 p.m., B1G+

27: at Michigan State, 3 p.m., BTN

FEBRUARY

2: at Wisconsin, 7 p.m., B1G+

3: at Wisconsin, 7 p.m., B1G+

9: vs. Penn State, 6 p.m., FS1

10: vs. Penn State, 3 p.m., BTN

16: at Notre Dame, time, TV TBD

17: at Notre Dame, time, TV TBD

MARCH

1: vs. Michigan, 7:30 p.m., BTN

2: vs. Michigan, 7:30 p.m., BTN