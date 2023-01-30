The Gophers men's hockey team, which swept Michigan State 8-0 and 6-3 over the weekend, is ranked No. 1 in both the U.S. College Hockey Online and the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine polls released Monday.

Minnesota (20-7-1) received 38 of 50 first-place votes in the USCHO poll and 27 of 35 first-place votes in the USA Today/USA Hockey rankings. The Gophers took over the top spot from St. Cloud State (18-8-0), which was swept 5-3 and 6-3 at Minnesota Duluth over the weekend.

No. 2 Quinnipiac (20-3-3), No. 3 Boston University (19-6-0), No. 4 Denver (20-7-0) and St. Cloud State complete the top five in both polls.

The Big Ten has six of its seven teams in the top 20 of the USCHO poll. Joining the Gophers are No. 6 Michigan, No. 7 Ohio State, No. 9 Penn State, No. 17 Michigan State and No. 20 Notre Dame.

Minnesota State Mankato, riding an eight-game winning streak, is No. 13 in both polls.

In the PairWise Ratings, the computer formula that the NCAA uses to help select and seed its 16-team tournament, the Gophers remain No. 1, followed by Quinnipiac, Boston University, Michigan and St. Cloud State.

No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Gophers women upcoming

The Gophers women's team remained No. 3 in the USCHO poll and is host to a big WCHA series on Friday and Saturday when top-ranked Ohio State, the defending national champion, visits Ridder Arena. Minnesota holds a two-point lead in the WCHA standings over the Buckeyes.

Ohio State (24-2-2) received 14 of 20 first-place votes in the USCHO poll, staying ahead of No. 2 Yale (21-1-1). Rounding out the top five are the Gophers (22-3-2), who swept Minnesota Duluth 3-1 and 4-3 in Duluth over the weekend; Colgate (22-4-1), and Northeastern (24-2-1).

Other ranked teams from the WCHA were No. 7 Minnesota Duluth, No. 8 Wisconsin and No. 14 St. Cloud State.

The USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine women's poll will be released Tuesday.

WCHA honors two Gophers

Gophers goalie Skylar Vetter and freshman forward Josefin Bouveng earned WCHA weekly honors for their performances in the sweep of Minnesota Duluth.

Vetter was named goalie of the week for the sixth time this season after making saves on 55 of the 59 shots she faced against the Bulldogs. The sophomore from Lakeville has won 11 consecutive starts, improving to 19-3-2 with a 1.71 goals-against average and .927 save percentage.

Bouveng was named rookie of the week after collecting a goal and an assist over the weekend. The Vassunda, Sweden, native has nine goals and six assists this season, including a goal in each of the past four conference series.