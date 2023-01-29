Bob Motzko expected a much stronger effort from Michigan State on Saturday after his Gophers men's hockey team embarrassed the Spartans by eight goals on Friday night. And true to form, the visitors responded with vim and vigor, dominating territorially in the first period and twice holding one-goal leads in the second.

The Gophers, though, shook off the early cobwebs from the 4 p.m. start and turned it on late in the second period, getting goals by freshman Garrett Pinoniemi and senior Bryce Brodzinski to scratch out a lead on their way to 6-3 victory at a sold-out 3M Arena at Mariucci. Jimmy Snuggerud scored two goals and assisted on one, and Matthew Knies and Ryan Chesley each had a goal and an assist as Minnesota (20-7-1, 14-3-1 Big Ten) completed the sweep of the Spartans (13-13-2, 7-9-2).

Though not as complete as Friday's effort, the Gophers added three more points to their Big Ten standings-leading total. With 43 points, they're 16 ahead of second-place Pen State, which played later Saturday at Michigan, and Ohio State, which was idle. The Gophers also remained No. 1 in the PairWise Rankings, the computer formula used by the NCAA to select and seed its tournament.

The Gophers didn't score 9 seconds into Saturday's game, as they did Friday on Logan Cooley's breakaway off the opening faceoff. Instead, Michigan State was strong early, limiting the Gophers to one shot on goal in the first 15:40 of the first period.

Gophers goalie Justen Close (26 saves) had to be sharp early in the first, and the senior made five saves in the first 7:37 and 12 for the period. He benefitted from some good fortune, too, when Jagger Joshua rang a shot off the crossbar and pipe. In the final minute of the first, Close made two big saves on shots right in front of the crease, denying Middendorf and Cole Krygier 4 seconds apart.

Michigan State got its first power play at 2:03 of the second when Gophers winger Connor Kurth was called for hooking. Karsen Dorwart capitalized by blasting a shot that trickled through Close's pads at 2:35.

The lead didn't last long. Cooley won a faceoff and sent the puck back to Snuggerud, who one-timed a shot past goalie Dylan St. Cyr at 3:40.

The Spartans quickly regained the lead when Daniel Russell stole the puck at center ice, then finished a two-on-one break with Dorwart for a 2-1 edge at 5:08.

Minnesota got its second power play at 9:00 of the second when Zach Dubinsky was called for hooking. Knies nearly tied it, but St. Cyr reached back at the last instant to make a spectacular glove save. Upon video review, the save stood, much to the protests of the crowd.

The Gophers tied it 2-2 at 13:31 of the second when Pinoniemi scored his second goal in as many games by poking in a rebound of a Cooley shot on a rush to the net. The cage came off the left peg, but officials ruled the goal good after video review. Michigan State unsuccessfully challenged for goalie interference.

The Gophers took a 3-2 lead at 15:28 of the second when Ryan Johnson's stretch pass hit Brodzinski in stride. Brodzinski lifted a backhander over St. Cyr for Minnesota's first lead.

At 15:48, Russell blasted Koster with a blindside hit, drawing a five-minute major penalty and game misconduct. The Gophers, though, couldn't extend their lead as the Spartans killed the penalty that stretched into the third period. Koster did not play in the third period.

Chesley converted a pass from Rhett Pitlick for a 4-2 lead at 2:41 of the third, and Knies made it 5-2 by rifling a pass from Snuggerud past St. Cyr at 6:38. Snuggerud's second goal increased the lead to 6-2 at 13:10. Krygier's goal with 1:20 to play set the final score.