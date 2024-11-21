Gophers update: No. 4 ranked Minnesota (10-2-0, 4-0-0 Big Ten) hits the Big Ten road after last weekend’s home-and-home split with non-conference foe Bemidji State. The Gophers’ nine-game win streak ended with a 3-1 loss last Saturday. This series is the last of a stretch when they’ll play five of six games away from home, including games in Bemidji, Wisconsin and South Bend. … They have four series left before their holiday break. After this, they have home series against Alaska, Michigan State and Michigan.