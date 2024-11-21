Gophers

Gophers men’s hockey back on the road for series at Notre Dame

The No. 4 Gophers had a nine-game winning streak ended last Saturday at Bemidji State and and will look to bounce back against a struggling Notre Dame team.

By Jerry Zgoda

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 21, 2024 at 8:56PM
The Gophers' Mason Nevers (18) takes a shot against Bemidji State on Nov. 14 at 3M Arena at Mariucci. ] AARON LAVINSKY • aaron.lavinsky@startribune.com (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Gophers men’s hockey at Notre Dame

6 p.m., Friday; 5 p.m. Saturday

Both games streamed on Peacock. Radio: 1130-AM, 103.5 FM

Gophers update: No. 4 ranked Minnesota (10-2-0, 4-0-0 Big Ten) hits the Big Ten road after last weekend’s home-and-home split with non-conference foe Bemidji State. The Gophers’ nine-game win streak ended with a 3-1 loss last Saturday. This series is the last of a stretch when they’ll play five of six games away from home, including games in Bemidji, Wisconsin and South Bend. … They have four series left before their holiday break. After this, they have home series against Alaska, Michigan State and Michigan.

Notre Dame update: The Irish are 5-7 overall and 1-5 in Big Ten play, including five consecutive conference losses. ... There are seven Minnesotans on the Notre Dame roster: Justin Janicke (Maple Grove), Grant Silianoff (Edina), Danny Nelson (Maple Grove), Henry Nelson (Maple Grove), Maddox Fleming (Rochester), Jaedon Kerr (Elk River) and Blake Biondi (Hermantown). Biondi had a goal and two assists last time out Saturday at Michigan State.

about the writer

about the writer

Jerry Zgoda

Reporter

Jerry Zgoda covers Minnesota United FC and Major League Soccer for the Star Tribune.

See More

More from Gophers

See More

Gophers

Gable Steveson returns to college mat as Gophers blank Bison

card image

He improved to 86-2 in his college career in his first action for the Gophers since March 2022.

Gophers

Gophers men’s hockey capitalizes on power play in 6-3 victory at Notre Dame

card image

Gophers

Abbey Murphy has hat trick as Gophers women’s hockey beats St. Cloud State 5-2

card image