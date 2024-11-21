Gophers men’s hockey back on the road for series at Notre Dame
The No. 4 Gophers had a nine-game winning streak ended last Saturday at Bemidji State and and will look to bounce back against a struggling Notre Dame team.
6 p.m., Friday; 5 p.m. Saturday
Both games streamed on Peacock. Radio: 1130-AM, 103.5 FM
Gophers update: No. 4 ranked Minnesota (10-2-0, 4-0-0 Big Ten) hits the Big Ten road after last weekend’s home-and-home split with non-conference foe Bemidji State. The Gophers’ nine-game win streak ended with a 3-1 loss last Saturday. This series is the last of a stretch when they’ll play five of six games away from home, including games in Bemidji, Wisconsin and South Bend. … They have four series left before their holiday break. After this, they have home series against Alaska, Michigan State and Michigan.
Notre Dame update: The Irish are 5-7 overall and 1-5 in Big Ten play, including five consecutive conference losses. ... There are seven Minnesotans on the Notre Dame roster: Justin Janicke (Maple Grove), Grant Silianoff (Edina), Danny Nelson (Maple Grove), Henry Nelson (Maple Grove), Maddox Fleming (Rochester), Jaedon Kerr (Elk River) and Blake Biondi (Hermantown). Biondi had a goal and two assists last time out Saturday at Michigan State.
