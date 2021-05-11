The Gophers men's hockey program on Tuesday announced its home opponents for the 2021-22 season, highlighted by visits from NCAA runner-up St. Cloud State and Frozen Four semifinalist Minnesota Duluth. Also on Minnesota's nonconference home schedule are Alaska (Fairbanks) and Mercyhurst.

The remainder of the home schedule at 3M Arena at Mariucci will be filled by the six other Big Ten teams in two-game series. The complete schedule will be announced at a later date.

Absent from the schedule is the Mariucci Classic, which was last played in 2019 after a two-year hiatus and was not played last season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The home game against St. Cloud State will be played Oct. 15 as part of a home-and-home series. The teams will finish the series Oct. 16 at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, as was announced by St. Cloud State on Monday.

The series against Minnesota Duluth also will have a home-and-home format. The dates of the series have not been announced, though it is expected to be in October.

The Gophers also will play host to the U.S. Under-18 team in an exhibition game.

Minnesota's nonconference road schedule will include a trip to North Dakota on Nov. 26-27, Thanksgiving weekend.

Season ticket renewals are underway and run through May 20 while new season ticket packages are also on sale.