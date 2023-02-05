More from Star Tribune
Gophers men's basketball routed by Maryland 81-46
The Gophers men's basketball team hosted the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday at Williams Arena.
Colleges
No. 5 St. Cloud State men's hockey ties Miami, wins shootout for extra point in NCHC
Jami Krannila had a goal in regulation and also in the shootout to lead the Huskies over the RedHawks.
Colleges
Suni Lee of St. Paul puts up two 10s for Auburn in gymnastics dual
Lee had a perfect 10 in both bars and beam, her opening and closing events, in the Tigers' dual meet loss at Alabama.
Gophers
Blown out at the Barn: Gophers lose big again, falling 81-46 to Maryland
It's now seven straight losses for the Gophers, who are on their longest losing streak during the regular season since the end of Richard Pitino's final year.
Wolves
NBA suspends Wolves guard Rivers three games, Orlando's Bamba four games
Jalen Suggs was also suspended one game for his role in Friday night's melee at Target Center while Jaden McDaniels was fined.