Jamison Battle: 6-7 sophomore from DeLaSalle (transfer from George Washington)

Parker Fox: 6-8 junior from Mahtomedi (D-II Northern State)

Jackson Purcell*: 6-5 freshman from Eastview

Will Ramberg*: 6-5 sophomore from Cook County (McGill University)

Sean Sutherlin: 6-5 senior from Irondale (New Hampshire)

Treyton Thompson: 6-11 freshman Alexandria/La Lumiere School in Indiana

*walk-on