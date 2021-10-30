Jamison Battle: 6-7 sophomore from DeLaSalle (transfer from George Washington)
Parker Fox: 6-8 junior from Mahtomedi (D-II Northern State)
Jackson Purcell*: 6-5 freshman from Eastview
Will Ramberg*: 6-5 sophomore from Cook County (McGill University)
Sean Sutherlin: 6-5 senior from Irondale (New Hampshire)
Treyton Thompson: 6-11 freshman Alexandria/La Lumiere School in Indiana
*walk-on
