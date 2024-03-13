GOPHERS MEN'S BASKETBALL GAMEDAY

11 a.m. Thursday vs. Michigan State in Big Ten tournament at Target Center

TV; radio: BTN; 100.3 FM

Marcus Fuller's analysis

Opening bell: The No. 9 seed Gophers (18-13, 9-11 Big Ten) struggled mightily on defense in three losses to end the regular season against Northwestern, Indiana and Illinois, which combined to shoot 58% from the field, 52% from three-point range and average 47 points in the paint. The season-ending 90-66 loss Saturday in Evanston included the most points ever allowed by the Gophers against Northwestern. The last time Ben Johnson's team held an opponent under 70 points was in a 59-55 win vs. Michigan State on Feb. 6 at home. The No. 8 seed Spartans (18-13, 10-10) picked up a 76-66 win Jan. 18 against the Gophers in East Lansing.

Watch him: Michigan State guard Tyson Walker finished the regular season with 30 points on 11-for-21 shooting, including 4-for-8 from three in a 65-64 loss at Indiana last week. Walker had two 20-point performances against the Gophers earlier this season.

Injuries: Braeden Carrington returned after a concussion to score eight points Saturday. Joshua Ola-Joseph is day-to-day after failing to clear concussion protocol at Northwestern.

Forecast: Both the Gophers and Spartans limped into Big Ten tournament first-round byes after losing four of their past five games. Tom Izzo's team still is projected to be the sixth Big Ten team to make the NCAA tournament. A loss Thursday, though, could knock Sparty off the bubble. The only chance an NCAA bid for the Gophers is likely is if they win four games in four days. Top-seeded Purdue awaits the winner in Friday's quarterfinals.