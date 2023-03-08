GOPHERS MEN'S BASKETBALL GAMEDAY

Wednesday, 8 p.m. vs. Nebraska at United Center • BTN, 103.5-FM

Gophers update: The Gophers (8-21, 2-17 Big Ten) are the 14th seed to open the Big Ten tournament for the second straight season Wednesday against 11th-seeded Nebraska in Chicago. They'll try to avoid the early exit after bowing out in the first round against Penn State last year in Indianapolis. Ben Johnson's team fell short of the first back-to-back Big Ten wins this season with Sunday's 71-67 loss against Wisconsin at Williams Arena. They won their first Big Ten home game last Thursday with a buzzer-beater vs. Rutgers. Sunday was likely the last home game for Jamison Battle and Ta'Lon Cooper, who were honored on senior night. Dawson Garcia, who had 19 points vs. the Badgers, was named All-Big Ten honorable mention Tuesday. Cooper, who finished third in the Big Ten with 6.1 assists per game, earned the Big Ten's sportsmanship award.

Nebraska update: The Cornhuskers (16-15, 9-11) have won six of their last eight games since Feb. 1, which is tied with Northwestern, Indiana and Michigan for the most victories during that stretch in the Big Ten. Keisei Tominaga is averaging 20 points per game in his last eight games, but he was held to 11 points in Nebraska's 78-67 victory Feb. 25 against the Gophers in Lincoln. Sam Griesel led six Huskers players in double figures with 19 points that night. The first meeting between the programs this season ended with Nebraska's 81-79 overtime win Jan. 7 in Minneapolis behind Derrick Walker Jr.'s 22 points.