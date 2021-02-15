GAME RECAP
Impact player
Aaron Wiggins, Maryland
The 6-6 junior scored eight of his team-high 17 points in the second half, including a three-pointer to answer an 11-0 Gophers run.
By the numbers
6 Losing streak against Maryland dating to the 2016-17 season.
11 Combined points for Marcus Carr and injured Liam Robbins on 5-for-23 shooting.
0-7 Gophers' road record this season, the only Big Ten team winless away from home.
29.6 Minnesota's shooting percentage in the first half, when it trailed 29-10 to start.
52.9 Maryland's shooting percentage for the game, including 58.6% in the first half.
Marcus Fuller
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Colleges
Minnesota Scene: St. Thomas announces first nonconference Division I football opponents
St. Thomas announced its first nonconference Division I football opponents Monday, with games planned against Northern Iowa, South Dakota and North Dakota starting this fall.The…
High Schools
Monday's preps results
MONDAYBASKETBALL • BOYSMCAA• Legacy Christian 90, North Lakes 53MINNESOTA RIVER• Sibley East 41, Norwood YA 23• SW Christian 85, Tri-City United 49SOUTH SUBURBAN• Lakeville South…
High Schools
Minnehaha Academy stomps Stewartville in hastily arranged national TV game
The nation's top recruit in the Class of 2021, 7-foot center Chet Holmgren paced Minnehaha Academy (8-1) with 18 points, eight rebounds, five assists, four blocked shots and three steals.
Sports
Hurricanes erase early deficit, beat Blue Jackets 7-3
Brock McGinn and Teuvo Teravainen scored 26 seconds apart in the second period as the Carolina Hurricanes erased an early deficit and beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-3 on Monday night.
Sports
Randle scores 44 points, Knicks beat slumping Hawks 123-112
Beating Atlanta isn't enough for the New York Knicks. They want Julius Randle to be in Atlanta.