GAME RECAP

Impact player

Aaron Wiggins, Maryland

The 6-6 junior scored eight of his team-high 17 points in the second half, including a three-pointer to answer an 11-0 Gophers run.

By the numbers

6 Losing streak against Maryland dating to the 2016-17 season.

11 Combined points for Marcus Carr and injured Liam Robbins on 5-for-23 shooting.

0-7 Gophers' road record this season, the only Big Ten team winless away from home.

29.6 Minnesota's shooting percentage in the first half, when it trailed 29-10 to start.

52.9 Maryland's shooting percentage for the game, including 58.6% in the first half.

Marcus Fuller