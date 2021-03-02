Gophers athletics director Mark Coyle and Gophers men's basketball coach Richard Pitino sidestepped questions about Pitino's future with the program Tuesday morning, both saying they'll meet after the season.

"You understand that your boss has got to make tough decisions – and you got to respect that," Pitino said at his video news conference."We'll talk at the end of the year. But nothing he's said to me during the season has been anything other than I support you and let's go get the next game."

The Gophers (13-12, 6-12 Big Ten) lost their fifth straight game Saturday at Nebraska. Pitino's postgame comments to the Gophers after Saturday's loss led some members of the team believing he won't be back to coach next season, sources told the Star Tribune.

On WCCO radio Tuesday, Coyle dismissed any talk of decisions being made on Pitino during the season.

"I don't talk about our coaches until the seasons are over, and you have to look at the entire body of work," Coyle told WCCO's Dave Lee.

Pitino's contract goes through the 2023-24 season. A $1.75 million buyout is owed if Pitino would be dismissed by April 30 this year. Coyle addressed how buyouts potentially play into the university's heavy financial losses during the pandemic.

"As you know President [Joan] Gabel and our board of regents have been so supportive and we work closely with them," Coyle told WCCO. "Our goals are always to make the best long-term decisions for the institution and our athletic program. So, we'll have to weigh in all the factors as we look at all of our coaching positions."

The Gophers were a Top 25 team for five weeks this season, but Coyle mentioned the adversity that they've endured after that strong start, including injuries to center Liam Robbins (ankle) and guard Gabe Kalscheur (broken finger). Kalscheur is out indefinitely. Robbins is still not cleared to play Wednesday at Penn State.

"As you know this team has beaten five ranked teams in the in the top 25 this year," Coyle said on the radio. "We're capable of playing with anybody. We've had some tough injuries down the stretch. So, we're going to do everything we can to support Richard and the team with their final two regular season games and a run in Indianapolis at the Big Ten tournament."

Avoiding talk about his future, Pitino expressed that he's just trying to focus on the team's upcoming games. He said he's in daily contact with his AD and felt supported by Coyle to finish the season strong.

"He's always been supportive," Pitino said. "He's always pulling for me. He can't help me get healthy, unfortunately, with our team and our roster. But he's been nothing but great with me."