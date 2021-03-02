Fresh off of reporting that Gophers players took Richard Pitino's postgame comments after a loss Saturday to Nebraska as a sign that his coaching tenure is about to end, Marcus Fuller joins Michael Rand for a breakdown of what has gone wrong during Pitino's eight seasons.

The short answer: Missteps in recruiting and a lack of player development left the Gophers without much depth, a story that played out again this season down the stretch.

Also: An entertaining Wild game ends in a loss but still leads to thoughts of the playoffs. And what exactly did Ricky Rubio intend with his strong postgame comments after Sunday's Timberwolves loss?

