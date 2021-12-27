SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Together they've accounted for 168 tackles this season, the Gophers' two leading tacklers and stalwarts for a defense that ranks fourth in the nation in fewest yards allowed.

Mariano Sori-Marin and fellow linebacker Jack Gibbens both weigh in at 245 pounds and have spent the season bringing down such physical and talented running backs as Wisconsin's Braelon Allen and Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson. Sori-Marin, a senior with eligibility for 2022, and Gibbens, a graduate transfer from Abilene Christian, have a lot in common. And they share a guilty pleasure.

Romantic comedies.

"Romantic comedies? That is true,'' Sori-Marin said with a smile but no hint of embarrassment on Sunday during the Gophers media day ahead of Tuesday's Guaranteed Rate Bowl against West Virginia. "We're roommates on the road, too, so every once in a while, one will get thrown on the TV.''

Sori-Marin quickly blurted out his favorite romcom. "Oh, 'Sweet Home Alabama,' adding that he's a Reese Witherspoon fan. " 'Fool's Gold' is another good one. He's trying to put me on 'Crazy, Stupid Love,' but I haven't seen that one yet.''

When asked about romcoms, Gibbens chuckled and listed his favorite as "Wedding Crashers.''

Sori-Marin said he and Gibbens were talking during a pregame meal one day, and the romcom subject came up. "We just connected on that level.''

Gibbens is getting married this summer to his high school girlfriend, and Sori-Marin was told that Gibbens will have 13 groomsmen.

"I got the invitation and I'll be there, but I didn't know he's having 13 groomsmen,'' he said. "Hey, he's the romcom guy. I guess romcom guys have a lot of groomsmen in their wedding.''

First down comes first

West Virginia coach Neal Brown listed two keys for Tuesday's matchup against the Gophers: protecting the football and limiting Minnesota's offense on first down.

"If you look at them offensively, when they've been productive on first down, they're really in control,'' Brown said. "They can run the ball and when they get to second-and-short, second-and-medium, they have opportunity to call shot plays or they can continue to run it for first downs.''

The Gophers, fourth nationally in time of possession at 35:10 per game, have allowed an average of 53.7 offensive plays by their past six opponents. West Virginia averages 70.1 offensive plays per game, and that concerns Brown.

"Efficiency is going to be important,'' he said. "You shrink what your game plan looks like from an offensive perspective because you have a pretty good feeling going into the game that you're not going to get 80 snaps.''

WVU DL relishes challenge

West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills is the Mountaineers career leader in sacks with 18, including six this season. He's eager to face the challenge that the Gophers offensive line presents.

"They're a very well-coached group and work very well together,'' the 6-4, 280-pound Still said. "It's a good challenge to me to prove that I can compete and play with anybody in the country. … This is something as a 'D' lineman that you dream of. I really need to prove myself.''

Stills also is impressed with the Gophers' physical play.

"Their main focus is to pound the ball,'' he said. "There are some teams in the Big 12 that do that, but this is the heart of their team.''