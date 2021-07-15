Gophers junior forward Isaiah Ihnen will undergo season-ending surgery after suffering a major left knee injury in practice, new coach Ben Johnson announced Thursday.

The 6-foot-9 Ihnen was one of the team's only returning players from last season, along with Eric Curry. A native of Germany, Ihnen averaged 2.8 points and 3.5 rebounds in 14.3 minutes per game in 2020-21.

"We are obviously disappointed for Isaiah, as he made great strides not only as a player, but also as a leader this summer," Johnson said in a statement. "As a valuable member of the team, we will be with him every step of his recovery and can't wait to have him back next year."

Ihnen was the second Gophers frontcourt player to be sidelined with a knee injury this offseason. Division II All-American transfer Parker Fox, a Mahtomedi native, is expected to miss the 2021-22 season as well after tearing his ACL and meniscus in the spring.