The Gophers and Ben Johnson have seen Illinois guard Cameron Christie probably more than any other Class of 2023 target so far in the July recruited period.

Christie's older brother, Max, was a standout freshman at Michigan State last season before being drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in last month's NBA Draft.

Hoops stardom runs in the family. The 6-6 senior is generating palpable buzz of his own this summer. Fortunately for the Gophers, they made Cam Christie a priority early on.

Nine other Big Ten programs have offered him, including nearby Illinois and his brother's former school Michigan State.

But no high major staff has worked harder than the Gophers on Christie. Johnson and company are all-in with their recruiting efforts to land him.

"Ben and his staff not only expressed their interest in Cam early on, but they targeted him a year ago," Illinois Wolves director Mike Mullins said. "They've shown their interest in him by having their whole staff watching him. So it's appreciated and noticed by not only Cameron but his family."

Christie's brother was a five-star recruit as a high school senior. Despite being not as highly rated nationally, Cameron's game is similar. And his body is starting to catch up to his skills. He's grown a couple inches since last summer, now standing taller than his big bro at nearly 6-7.

If he's still growing it wouldn't be surprising since Christie's only 16. He'll be 17 as a college freshman next summer. His game, though, is polished and mature beyond his years: shooting, playmaking, and performing in the clutch.

"He's got tremendous work ethic," Mullins said. "Everybody in his family: his mother, father and brother have set great examples for him. He lives to be in the gym. Very bright kid and student. Professional family. Very coachable. Very teachable."

In Under Armour Association play last week in Atlanta, Christie led his team to three straight victories in front of college coaches, including Johnson and Gophers assistants Marcus Jenkins and Jason Kemp.

Christie, who averaged 22 points for Rolling Meadows High in Illinois last season, sealed two victories with game-winning shots over the weekend. He was named to the UAA circuit event all-tournament team.

"He's not shy about having the ball in his hands in big moments," Mullins said. "He can make open shots. He can make tough shots. He also has the ability to get himself open. He's a three-level scorer. He makes plays from behind the line. He makes plays in the mid-range and can finish above the rim."

In a recent interview with 247Sports.com, Christie said his recruitment was wide open, but he praised Johnson and the Gophers. He made an official visit to the U and watched a game at Williams Arena in February.

"Ben Johnson is a great dude," Christie told 247Sports. "I love his coaching style, I love his personality, they got great players and are in a great conference."

The Gophers missed out on four-star Oklahoma forward Trent Pierce, who committed Tuesday to Missouri. But they started their 2023 recruiting class with a commitment from four-star wing Kaden Betts from Colorado earlier this month.