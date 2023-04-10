Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gophers senior defenseman Jackson LaCombe signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Anaheim Ducks on Monday, the NHL team announced.

LaCombe, a second-round pick (39th overall) of the Ducks in the 2019 NHL draft, completed his senior season with the Gophers on Saturday night in a 3-2 overtime loss to Quinnipiac in the NCAA men's Frozen Four championship game.

The Eden Prairie native and former Shattuck-St. Mary's standout, ranked fourth on the Gophers in scoring this season with a career-high 35 points on nine goals and 26 assists. The 6-2, 200-pounder earned second-team All-Big Ten honors and was named to the NCAA Fargo Regional all-tournament team.

For his career, LaCombe, 22, had 19 goals , 80 assists and a plus-53 rating in 140 games. He had a year of eligibility remaining because of the extra COVID-19 year granted by the NCAA but chose not to use it.

At Shattuck-St. Mary's, LaCombe had 25 goals and 105 assists in 100 career games, including posting a 22-67-89 line in 54 games as a senior in 2018-19.

On Sunday, Gophers junior defenseman Brock Faber signed with the Wild and sophomore forward Matthew Knies signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs.