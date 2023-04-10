Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Minnesota State Mankato hired Ohio State assistant coach Luke Strand as its new men's head hockey coach, replacing Mike Hastings, the Mavericks announced Monday.

Before working at Ohio State, Strand was the head coach for five seasons with the Sioux City in the USHL, leading the Musketeers to the Clark Cup title in 2022, when it went 41-16.

Hastings turned Minnesota State into one of the top programs in the country before leaving for Wisconsin last month. The Mavericks offered the head job to longtime assistant Todd Knott, but he turned it down before they hired Strand.

"Luke is well-connected across the game and has a wide array of valuable experiences," Mavericks athletic director Kevin Buisman said in the news release. "Through our extensive conversations, I am confident that he is committed to operating a program on and off the ice that will make all those who support Maverick hockey very proud."