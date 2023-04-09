Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Hours after a gut-wrenching loss in the championship game at the NCAA men's Frozen Four, former Gophers captain Brock Faber signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Wild that begins immediately.

Faber will join the Wild on Sunday and travel with the team to Chicago where the Wild kicks off the last week of the regular season on Monday vs. the Blackhawks.

The defenseman from Maple Grove finished his college career with two Big Ten titles, three berths in the NCAA tournament and back-to-back Frozen Four appearances. Faber had four goals and 23 assists in 38 games before the Gophers' season ended on Saturday night with a 3-2 loss to Quinnipiac just 10 seconds into overtime.

Faber, 20, was a AHCA/CCM Hockey All-America West First Team honoree and a two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year recipient. Overall, he totaled seven goals and 46 assists in 97 career games with the Gophers.

He was acquired by the Wild last offseason in the trade that sent Kevin Fiala to Los Angeles.