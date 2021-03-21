He's talked about it, dreamed about it, planned for it, worked toward it. Gable Steveson finally achieved it Saturday, fulfilling his long-held goal of an NCAA championship by defeating Michigan's Mason Parris 8-4 to claim the heavyweight crown in St. Louis, Mo.

The junior from Apple Valley finished the season 17-0, becoming the first Gophers wrestler to win an NCAA title since fellow heavyweight Tony Nelson in 2012 and 2013. Two other Gophers earned top-six finishes Saturday at Enterprise Center, with sophomore Patrick McKee placing third at 125 pounds and sophomore Brayton Lee taking sixth place at 157.

The victory pushed Steveson's win streak to 34 matches and raised his Gophers career record to 66-2.

Steveson took a quick 2-0 lead with a takedown, and Parris countered with an escape to trail 2-1 after the first period. In the second period, Steveson added a point with an escape to move ahead 3-1. Parris pulled within 3-2 early in the third, but Steveson outscored him 5-2 the rest of the way to lock up his first title.

Steveson will pursue another big ambition in two weeks when he wrestles at the Olympic trials in Fort Worth, Tex. He is the No. 2 freestyle heavyweight in the U.S. behind two-time world championships bronze medalist Nick Gwiazdowski.

Before the NCAA tournament, Gophers coach Brandon Eggum said Steveson had "really matured a lot,'' both physically and in his approach to the sport. Steveson had improved both his strength and conditioning during three seasons with the Gophers, and he became more mindful of nutrition and sleep, details that added to his dominance in a deep college heavyweight division.

"He's done a really good job,'' Eggum said. "The guys he's competing against, I think their goal is just to try to keep it as close as they can and not give up bonus points.''

Steveson, the No. 1 seed, and Parris, seeded No. 2, were familiar foes. They wrestled for the heavyweight title at the past two Big Ten championships, with Steveson defeating Parris 12-4 earlier this month and 8-6 last year.

Parris got to the NCAA title match via two pins, a technical fall and a 14-4 major decision. Steveson's path included one pin, a technical fall and a 9-4 decision over fellow Minnesotan Greg Kerkvliet of Penn State, then a 16-6 major decision over Iowa's Tony Cassioppi in Friday's semifinals.

Earlier Saturday, McKee finished off the tournament with his sixth victory in a row. He defeated No. 4 seed Drew Hildebrandt of Central Michigan 5-3 in the third-place match to end his first NCAA tournament with a 7-1 record.

The sophomore from St. Michael, who was seeded 15th at 125 pounds, won his opening match Thursday before a 3-1 loss to No. 2 seed Sam Latona of Virginia Tech in the round of 16. McKee roared through the consolation bracket, pinning three of his first four opponents. He finished the season 15-7 with a team-high seven pins, with five of those in the Big Ten or NCAA championships.

Lee, seeded sixth at 157, wrestled No. 1 seed Ryan Deakin of Northwestern on Saturday morning for a chance to reach the third-place match. After an 8-0 loss, Lee fell 11-2 to No. 2 seed Trent Hidlay of North Carolina State in the fifth-place match.

A two-time all-American, Lee finished the season 14-6.