Gophers men's gymnast Shane Wiskus, of Spring Park, was named one of six finalists for the Nissen-Emery Award, the College Gymnastics Association announced on Friday. The award is presented to the nation's top senior collegiate gymnast each year. To become a finalist, Wiskus needed to earn 50% approval from NCAA coaches to move forward.

On Mar. 31 ballots will be posted on the CGA website for eligible coaches, team captains, judges, and honorary CGA members to vote for this year's winner. Voting will conclude April 7, and the award winner will be announced April 16-17, the weekend of the NCAA Championships at Maturi Pavilion.

The one time Wiskus competed for the Gophers this season, on senior day March 6, he had the third highest all-around score in the nation at the time, the highest parallel bars score and the second highest on floor exercise. The rest of the time he has been training in Colorado Springs.

Wiskus will rejoin the Gophers lineup for the Big Ten Championships on April 3 at a site to be determined.

AHCA honors four with Minnesota ties

Four players with Minnesota ties were named to the American Hockey Coaches Association's first or second All-America teams.

Wisconsin senior defenseman Grace Bowlby of Edina made the first team, while Gophers senior forward Grace Zumwinkle and Minnesota Duluth defenseman Ashton Bell and goalie Emma Soderberg were named to the second.

Also on the first team are forwards Daryl Watts of Wisconsin, Alina Mueller of Northeastern and Danielle Serdachny of Colgate, and defenseman Skylar Fontaine and goalie Aerin Frankel of Northeastern.

Also on the second team are Boston College defenseman Cayla Barnes, Northeastern forward Chloe Aurard and Penn State forward Kiara Zanon.

Randy Johnson

SCSU wrestling latest

Senior heavyweight Kameron Teacher of St. Cloud State was named the NSIC Wrestler of the Year and the Huskies' Steve Costanzo the Coach of the Year. Teacher (13-0) won an NCAA Division II national individual title, helping SCSU win its third straight national championship as a team.

Costanzo led the Huskies to their 10th straight NSIC title.

Etc.

• Minnesota Crookston outfielder Brock Reller, of Grand Forks, N.D., was named the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association's Central Region player of the week. In two games, he had three home runs, two triples, and eight RBI.

• Mady Brinkman of St. Cloud State placed 11th in 1-meter diving in the NCAA Division II meet in Birmingham, Ala.

• Gustavus Adolphus sophomore Daniel Fouchier, of Nootdorp, Netherlands, was named the Intercollegiate Tennis Association's Division III player of the week. He had wins in singles and doubles against Wisconsin-Eau Claire to remain unbeaten.