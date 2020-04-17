Another four-star recruit committed to the Gophers Friday.
Avante Dickerson, a 6-foot, 165-pound defensive back out of Omaha, Neb., announced his decision on Twitter. The Westside High School product had more than two dozen offers from programs like Oregon, LSU and Ohio State. He is the No. 56 recruit in the country, per 247Sports.com.
Dickerson is the 10th member of the 2021 class and also the third four-star recruit, along with quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis and cornerback Steven Ortiz Jr.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Gophers Football
Gophers
Four-star defensive back from Omaha commits to Minnesota
Avante Dickerson, a 6-foot, 165-pounder out of Omaha, Neb., is ranked by one scouting service as the No. 56 recruit in the nation.
Gophers
Prep linebacker switches commitment from Kentucky to Gophers
Devon Williams is the ninth member of the 2021 class so far and the fourth to commit during this virtual-only recruiting time.
Gophers
Gophers add Georgia receiver Lemeke Brockington to 2021 class
He is the eighth commit in that class.
Gophers
Four-star Arizona cornerback Steven Ortiz Jr. commits to Gophers
College football is in a recruiting dead period because of the coronavirus pandemic, meaning a moratorium on recruiting travel. But Gophers staff have been conducting video chats and virtual tours.
Gophers
Gophers football mailbag: Will the defense take a step back in 2020?
College football writer Megan Ryan answers your Gophers football questions, including her thoughts on recruiting, the 2020 season, longer-term goals for the team ... and food.