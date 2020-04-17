Another four-star recruit committed to the Gophers Friday.

Avante Dickerson, a 6-foot, 165-pound defensive back out of Omaha, Neb., announced his decision on Twitter. The Westside High School product had more than two dozen offers from programs like Oregon, LSU and Ohio State. He is the No. 56 recruit in the country, per 247Sports.com.

Dickerson is the 10th member of the 2021 class and also the third four-star recruit, along with quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis and cornerback Steven Ortiz Jr.