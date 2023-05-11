Gophers freshman Isabella McCauley hit her opening approach to within two feet and used the birdie Wednesday to springboard into the NCAA women's golf championships.

McCauley shot a 4-under-par 68 and finished three rounds at 7-under 209 to place sixth in an NCAA regional tournament at The Club at Chatham Hills in Westfield, Ind. The Simley grad from Inver Grove Heights had the lowest score among players who had qualified as individuals and not as part of a team. She moves on to the NCAA championships, May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

McCauley shot rounds of 74, 67 and 68. She had just one bogey Wednesday, offsetting it with four birdies on the course's front nine plus one more on the 10th hole.

She is the first Gophers player to make the NCAA championships since 2011.

"When Bella hit it to two feet on hole 1, we knew it was going to be a big day," said Gophers coach Rhyll Brinsmead.

Fellow freshman Luisamariana Mesones finished tied for 37th at 5-over 221.

Amateurs top pros

In the narrowest margin of victory in 45 years, the amateurs from the Minnesota Golf Association edged the professionals from the Minnesota Section of the PGA 20.5-19.5 to claim the 46th MGA/PGA Cup Matches at the Meadows at Mystic Lake.

The professionals have a 28-16-2 lead in the series.