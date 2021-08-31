The Gophers had two players drafted off last year's team, in wide receiver Rashod Bateman and cornerback Benjamin St-Juste. Here are 10 players, five on offense and five on defense, who likely will play important roles this season:

OFFENSE

Tanner Morgan, QB

The senior is looking to rebound from last year's performance that saw his TD passes drop to seven from 30 during his breakthrough 2019 season.

Mohamed Ibrahim, RB

Ibrahim, a third-team All-America last year, will try to build off a season in which he averaged 153.7 rushing yards per game (second nationally) and rushed for 15 TDs.

Chris Autman-Bell, WR

The playmaker is listed as day-to-day for the opener because of a leg injury. He's the top pass-catcher, with 78 catches for 1,250 yards and six TDs in his career.

Daniel Jackson, WR

The Gophers offense works best with a strong WR tandem, and Jackson is first in line to team with Autman-Bell. Jackson had 12 catches for 167 yards as a freshman in 2020.

Daniel Faalele, OT

The 6-9 Australian has trimmed down to 380 pounds after sitting out last year because of COVID-19 concerns. He's a key at right tackle for the offensive line.

DEFENSE

Boye Mafe, DE

At 6-4 and 265 pounds, Mafe's athleticism is off the charts, and he had a team-best 5½ tackles for loss and 4½ sacks in six games last year. He's on NFL scouts' radar.

Nyles Pinckney, DT

A graduate transfer from Clemson, Pinckney (6-1, 290) brings some heft to the defensive line and College Football Playoff experience from the Tigers.

Jack Gibbens, LB

The grad transfer was a standout at FCS-level Abilene Christian and has fit in seamlessly in training camp. He will bolster a linebacker corps that took its lumps early in 2020.

Terell Smith, CB

With Benjamin St-Juste off to the NFL, the Gophers will call on "T-Time'' to fill a key role at cornerback. The senior has been a starter since his freshman season.

Tyler Nubin, S

The junior has played in 19 games over the past two years. He had a strong training camp and will be needed to fill a big role in the secondary.