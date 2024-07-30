The Gophers football program on Tuesday lost an offensive lineman who decommitted from its 2025 recruiting class but gained a safety for that class.

Zac Stascausky, a tackle from Portland, Ore., who gave a verbal commitment to the Gophers football program in June, on Tuesday morning announced on the X platform that he is decommitting from Minnesota. Later in the day, Grant Grayton, a safety from Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney, Md., announced on X that he will join the Gophers for 2025.

Stascausky, 6-6 and 275 pounds, plays for Portland Central Catholic High School and is ranked the fourth-best recruit in Oregon and the No. 74-ranked tackle nationally in the 247Sports.com composite ratings of major college recruiting services. Stascausky's other scholarship offers include Washington, Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State and Brigham Young, among others.

Stascausky is the second offensive tackle in the Gophers' 2025 recruiting class to rescind his commitment. Midlothian, Texas, tackle Nelson McGuire committed to the Gophers in early June but changed his mind two weeks later.

Grayton, 6-2 and 185 pounds, is a three-star recruit who's the No. 30th-ranked player in Maryland and the 68th-ranked safety nationally by 247Sports. His scholarship offers included FBS schools Bowling Green, Memphis, Massachusetts and Temple.

The Gophers will hold their annual F.A.M.I.L.Y. Day practice that is free and open to the public at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium. Fans are encouraged to park in the Maroon Lot, a pay lot on the northwest side of the stadium.