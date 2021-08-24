Measuring star recruit Trey Bixby's progress got a whole lot easier for Gophers football coaches.

Bixby, a standout 6-5, 245-pound defensive end who played high school football in Ohio, has moved to Minnesota and plans to play his senior season at Eden Prairie. Bixby, a four-star recruit per 247Sports.com, gave the Gophers their first commitment in the 2022 class.

Bixby arrived Monday at Eden Prairie, said his father, Kyle Goblirsch. The family is awaiting clearance for Bixby to practice. Bixby had lived in Prior Lake until moving when he was 9 years old.

Goblirsch, a former college football recruiting analyst for 247Sports, wrote on the GopherIllustrated message board that the family's reasons to move included Eden Prairie's "strong and positive culture" and proximity to Gophers coaches.

Bixby chose the Gophers in August 2020 over offers from Arkansas, Michigan State and Penn State.