From a recruiting standpoint, P.J. Fleck has had a recent run of success this winter in greater Minnesota.

The Gophers landed their second commitment from a player ranked in the among the top 10 in the state in the class of 2022 when Tracy-Milroy-Balaton offensive lineman Tony Nelson announced Sunday his decision to play at the University of Minnesota.

Nelson, a three-star prospect according to 247Sports, combines size – he's 6-7 and 270 pounds – with the athletic ability of a player much smaller. He played tackle and defensive end for Tracy-Milroy-Balaton but it is expected to focus primarily on the offensive line for the Gophers.

Nelson's profile only recently began to rise, but it did so quickly after a strong showing at a prep football showcase in January sponsored by PrepRedzone.com, the Minnesota high school football recruiting website. It ranked him as the No. 5-prospect in the state among current high school juniors.

Nelson chose Minnesota over offers from Central Michigan, Dartmouth and South Dakota.

It is the third verbal commitment Minnesota has received in its 2022 recruiting class. Alexandria wide receiver Kristen Hoskins announced his decision on Feb. 19 to play for the Gophers. Hoskins was ranked as the No. 7 prospect in the state by PrepRedzone.com.

Minnesota also has received a commitment from four-star defensive end Trey Bixby of Lakewood, Ohio.