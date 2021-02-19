Kristen Hoskins, a three-star wide receiver from Alexandria, Minn., on Friday announced via Twitter that he has committed to the Gophers football program. He becomes the second player pledged to the Gophers' recruiting Class of 2022, joining Trey Bixby, a four-star defensive end from St. Edward High School in Lakewood, Ohio.

Hoskins, 5-9 and 160 pounds, received offers from Iowa State and North Dakota State, Northern Iowa and South Dakota. Hoskins caught 40 passes for 630 yards and nine touchdowns in eight games for Alexandria in 2020, averaging 15.8 yards per catch and 78.8 yards per game. He also rushed nine times for 49 yards and a touchdown. Hoskins is rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports.