Good afternoon from Yankee Stadium, where the Gophers and Syracuse meet in the Pinstripe Bowl (1 p.m. Central, ESPN, 100.3-FM). It's a partly cloudy and pleasant day, with temperatures in the low-to-mid-40s and some swirling winds at the top of the stadium. The Gophers (8-4) will try to win their sixth consecutive bowl game and fourth in a row under coach P.J. Fleck, while the Orange (7-5) will try to finish strong after starting 6-0 and losing five games in a row.

For the Gophers, today's game will mark the final collegiate appearances for their seniors, and one won't be playing. All-America center John Michael Schmitz, who participated in bowl festivities all week, was in a jersey and sweatpants during pregame warmups, meaning he'll sit out the game. The decision is understandable for Schmitz, an NFL draft prospect who suffered a leg injury in last year's Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

Other senior standouts were suited up to play, including All-America running back Mohamed Ibrahim, linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin, defensive end Thomas Rush, safety Jordan Howden, cornerback Terell Smith and quarterback Tanner Morgan. The group of veterans has helped Minnesota compile a 38-20 record over the past five seasons, including a 35-16 mark excluding the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season.

Here are some story lines to watch:

How many school records will Ibrahim break?

Ibrahim is on the cusp of breaking both the school's career and single-season rushing records. He has 4,597 career rushing yards and 58 more to break Darrell Thompson's career record of 4,654, set from 1986-89. Ibrahim has rushed for 1,594 yards this season and needs 33 more to surpass David Cobb's single-season record of 1,626 set in 2014. Ibrahim also needs 11 carries to break Cobb's 2014 mark of 314 rushing attempts in a single season.

What will the Gophers passing game look like?

Redshirt freshman quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis came on strong in the regular-season finale against Wisconsin, passing for 319 yards and two touchdowns, including the winner with 3:40 left in the fourth quarter. While Fleck said Morgan has been medically cleared to play after missing the past three games and four of the past six because of concussions, the coach would not say if Morgan would play. "We'll see how the game unfolds,'' Fleck said.

How will absences impact Syracuse?

The Orange saw offensive coordinator Robert Anae leave for North Carolina State and defensive coordinator depart for Nebraska once the regular season ended. Syracuse also lost top running back Sean Tucker and left tackle Matthew Bergeron opt out of the bowl game to prepare for the NFL draft. In addition, standout cornerback Darian Chestnut entered the transfer portal. The Orange will have some holes to fill.